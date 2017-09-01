Boutique co-working center coming to Mid-Beach

South Beach shouldn’t get all the nice things: California-style co-working is coming to the Mid-Beach neighborhood.
A Hollywood, California, real estate company purchased a four-story, 20,915-square-foot office building at 820 Arthur Godfrey Road for $5.6 million. The seller is developer and investor Michael Simkins.
Buyer Rachel Gerstein, owner of RLG Properties, plans a 15,000-square-foot “boutique” co-working center called Sandhouse, and it will be the company’s second location. Like the company’s original location on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, the new center on 41st Street will offer a mixture of shared work areas, private offices, collaboration spaces and conference rooms, with an upscale entrepreneurial vibe.
Simkins installed a new façade with floor-to-ceiling glass and upgraded the lobby and interior since purchasing the building for $3.4 million in 2005. Gerstein hopes to open Sandhouse in January or February. Like other co-working spaces, Sandhouse will offer shared desk space (starting at $250 a month) and various office sizes that can be customized so companies can feel at home for the long term, she said. The company plans to open five or six more around the country, she said.
Miami Beach has been part of the wave of entrepreneurial co-working spaces that started in Miami’s Brickell-to-Midtown neighborhoods but has since been spreading farther out, to Gables, Coconut Grove, South Miami, Doral and Fort Lauderdale. Miami Beach properties include a center in Sunset Harbour owned by the locally based Büro Group. The New York-based WeWork opened two — one off Lincoln Road and one in the South of Fifth neighborhood.
