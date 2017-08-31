The Gig Economy is big and here to stay. Here’s how workers are surviving and thriving

More Videos 1:37 Mermaid tails at this popular aqua burlesque show Pause 1:21 Gig economy: Woman works four jobs to make ends meet 1:34 Working in the gig economy, one day at a time 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:16 UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 1:18 Cigarette thief swipes 36 cartons valued at $1,000 0:52 Con man pleads guilty to running a racketeering operation from inside a Miami jail 2:37 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gig economy: Woman works four jobs to make ends meet Tiffany Zadi sells leather fashions for her one-person business called Heist. As part of that she does a lot of shows and pop-up stores and events around town as well as out of town. Tiffany Zadi sells leather fashions for her one-person business called Heist. As part of that she does a lot of shows and pop-up stores and events around town as well as out of town. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Tiffany Zadi sells leather fashions for her one-person business called Heist. As part of that she does a lot of shows and pop-up stores and events around town as well as out of town. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald