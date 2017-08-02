After Yu: Rangers caught in middle, now going on without ace

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2012, file photo, new Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish walks onto the baseball field as members of the media line up to make pictures after a news conference at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. When Yu Darvish arrived in Texas from Japan in 2012, the Rangers were coming off consecutive World Series appearances. As was expected with his celebrated arrival then, Darvish is now pitching for a World Series contender. Except it is the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and not in Texas, where the ace never won a postseason game and wasn’t even part of a playoff series victory. LM Otero, File AP Photo