Yankees acquire Sonny Gray for 3 prospects to boost rotation

FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, in Oakland, Calif. As the hours tick down to baseball's trade deadline, three standout pitchers remain at the center of attention. Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish each have the potential to help a contending team down the stretch, and if any of them are traded Monday, July 31, 2017, it would certainly spice up what has been a fairly pedestrian stretch of deals so far. Ben Margot, File AP Photo