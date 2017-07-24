Eurozone economy has 'hit a speed bump' as growth cools

Business

A closely watched survey shows that economic activity across the 19-country eurozone cooled slightly in July but remains at relatively high levels historically.

Financial information firm IHS Markit says its headline purchasing managers' index for the region fell to a six-month low of 55.8 points in July from 56.3 the previous month.

The indicator points to quarterly growth of a still-healthy 0.6 percent, down slightly from the 0.7 percent signaled for the second quarter. Official second-quarter figures are due at the start of August.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, says it's "too early to know for sure whether the economy has merely hit a speed bump or whether the upturn is already starting to fade."

However, he says, the evidence "points to the former."

