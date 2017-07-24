Business

July 24, 2017 12:08 AM

Hospitals seek public input on proposed affiliation

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H.

Two New Hampshire hospitals want to hear from the public on their plan to create a regional health care system.

Elliot Health System in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health System in Nashua announced their plan in June. Officials are holding two sessions to hear from the public, answer questions and provide information about their strategy.

The first is set for July 26 at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester. The second will be held Aug. 9 at the Nashua City Auditorium.

Elliot Health System includes a 296-bed hospital. Southern New Hampshire's hospital has 188 beds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's it's like behind the scenes at TSA in Miami

What's it's like behind the scenes at TSA in Miami 2:10

What's it's like behind the scenes at TSA in Miami
What is the dark web? 2:37

What is the dark web?
Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

View More Video