Seattle Storm owners leaving mark on and off the court

WNBA basketball All-Star player Los Angeles Sparks' Chelsea Gray, left, looks on as Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, center, and Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike try to make the league flag flutter atop the Space Needle after helping raise it atop the structure Friday, July 21, 2017, in Seattle. The WNBA All-Star game is Saturday in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo