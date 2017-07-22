Industrial internship gives Washington at-risk youth a boast

In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, Steven Jordan, left, Tanner Willman, center, and Jessica White, who have full-time jobs at Northwest Motor Sales & Service pose at the company, in Longview, Wash. All three got their start by landing paid internships at the company through a new program administered by Goodwill and Workforce Southwest Washington which helps to give local at-risk youth mentorship and exposure to industrial work skills often needed by employers in the area. The Daily News via AP Bill Wagner