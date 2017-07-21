This is what it’s like behind the scenes of TSA security at Miami airport

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 What's it's like behind the scenes at TSA in Miami Pause 2:37 What is the dark web? 1:12 Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:49 Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:44 Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 2:03 Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:01 How to record a song on RecordGram 0:35 Jungle Island in the process of gaining a new identity 1:35 Loyal Whole Foods' shoppers react to Amazon's big purchase 5:47 President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Transportation Security Administration officials at Miami International Airport gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of the technology deployed to screen passengers for harmful items not allowed on airplanes. José A. Iglesias el Nuevo Herald

Transportation Security Administration officials at Miami International Airport gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of the technology deployed to screen passengers for harmful items not allowed on airplanes. José A. Iglesias el Nuevo Herald