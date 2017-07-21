Special session slated if Rauner doesn't get school bill

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, speaks at Auburn High School Friday, July 21, 2017 in Auburn, Ill., accompanied by State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Raymond, left, and State Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, R-Leland Grove, right. Rauner said he wants lawmakers to send him an education funding bill by noon Monday or face daily special sessions until month's end to ensure the school bell rings on time. The Republican repeated his vow that he would use an amendatory veto to take out of the legislation portions he says are too generous to Chicago. The State Journal-Register via AP Justin L. Fowler