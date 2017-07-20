Marlins trade RHP David Phelps to Mariners for 4 prospects

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins relief pitcher David Phelps throws during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Miami. The Miami Marlins traded right-hander David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez, a person familiar with the deal said Thursday, July 20, 2017. The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo