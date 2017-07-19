Business

July 19, 2017 8:44 PM

Japan car, machinery exports push surplus to $3.9B in June

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japan's exports rose nearly 10 percent in June from a year earlier, while imports jumped 15.5 percent, biting into its trade surplus.

A recovery in exports to China and the rest of Asia is helping sustain growth of the world's third-largest economy. The customs figures reported Thursday showed exports to China surged 20 percent from a year earlier, to 1.25 trillion yen ($11 billion).

Exports to the U.S., Japan's biggest single overseas market, climbed 7 percent, to 1.3 trillion yen ($11 billion), while imports from the U.S. climbed 19 percent, to 716.9 billion yen ($6.4 billion).

Overall, exports of vehicles and machinery showed the strongest increases, while oil and gas imports jumped 31 percent.

The total trade surplus of 439.9 billion yen ($3.9 billion) compared with a 686.5 billion yen surplus in June 2016, down more than a third.

