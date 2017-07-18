Business

July 18, 2017 10:49 AM

Malloy: State worker unions OK labor savings deal

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has confirmed that unionized state employees have approved a labor concessions package that's expected to provide $1.5 billion in savings over the next two years.

The Democrat on Tuesday thanked state workers "for their affirmative adoption of these new agreements." He says it's now up to the General Assembly to approve the deal that Malloy's administration negotiated earlier this year.

State labor leaders are expected to announce the final results of the voting later on Tuesday morning.

The concessions package is considered crucial to eventually reaching an agreement on an overdue, new, two-year state budget.

Among other things, the agreement provides workers with four years of job security in return for a two-year hard wage freeze and higher insurance premiums and pension contributions.

