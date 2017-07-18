Ericsson plans more cost cuts as shares plunge after poor Q2

Ericsson shares have plunged by around 10 percent after the Swedish mobile networks company reported a second-quarter loss with sales falling 8 percent, mainly due to lower software demand. It also warned of further hard times ahead with further cost cuts.
Ericsson says it posted a net loss of 1 billion kronor ($120 million) in the period, a marked deterioration from last year's equivalent 1.6 billion-kronor profit.
CEO Borje Ekholm said Tuesday he was "not satisfied" with the company's underlying performance, adding that it would speed up planned annual cost cuts to at least 10 billion kronor by mid-2018.
Ericsson shares were down more than 10 percent at 54.65 kronor in morning trading in Stockholm.
Comments