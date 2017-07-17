Computers are back on the list for Florida back-to-school tax holiday

Expensive computers are back on the list of tax-free items Floridians can buy during the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday held in August.
On Aug. 4-6, consumers will pay zero tax on hundreds of items, from clothes and shoes ($60 or less) to school supplies ($15 or less) to computers ($750 or less), according the Florida Department of Revenue.
It is estimated Floridians will save $33.4 million in taxes during the three-day shopping extravaganza as families get kids ready for the return to school. In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, children return to school on Aug. 21.
