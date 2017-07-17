Business

July 17, 2017 9:45 AM

Rounds to hold tele-town hall meeting on health care bill

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds is set to host a tele-town hall meeting to talk about the Senate Republican health care bill and other issues.

The GOP lawmaker will take live questions from participants during the Monday evening event. On the health care bill, Rounds has said he would vote to debate the measure but hasn't committed to voting for its passage.

A spokeswoman for the senator didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment on why Rounds is holding a tele-town hall rather than an in-person event. It will be available via telephone and as a livestream.

