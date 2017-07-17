Cedar Falls garbage checked for recyclables

A state contractor is poring over garbage in Cedar Falls, looking for recyclables.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2tiEmhV ) that SCS Engineers was hired by the Iowa Natural Resources Department to provide Cedar Falls with information to help improve residents' and businesses' recycling efforts.
The Cedar Falls operation is one of 10 recycling operations being sampled this year. The state performed similar garbage-recycling studies in 1998, 2005 and 2011.
The Cedar Falls search is being done near the city's garbage transfer station and recycling facility near Veterans Park and the former public works headquarters. Doyle Smith from the city of Cedar Falls says a lot of recyclables are being pulled out.
