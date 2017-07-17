1 seriously hurt in ultralight aircraft crash

Authorities say one person suffered serious injuries in an ultralight aircraft crash in Connecticut.
The Eastford Fire Department was dispatched to a private airfield in the northeastern Connecticut town at about noon Sunday for reports of an injured person.
Rescue units were directed by a witness to a wooded, swampy area about 500 feet past the end of the runway.
The aircraft's occupant was removed from the wreckage and taken by medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital.
State police identified the victim Monday as 52-year-old Christopher Arel, of Hebron.
Police say Arel was performing ground tests when a gust of wind lifted the aircraft into the air.
State police are investigating.
