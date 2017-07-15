Business

Lincoln high-rise hotel project delayed, developer says

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

A proposed high-rise hotel project in downtown Lincoln has been delayed.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tbbFn6 ) that developers say they don't know when construction will begin.

John Klimpel is director of operations for Lincoln Hotel Group, one of the entities developing the project. He told the newspaper in an email Friday that project partners "are working to address unforeseen developments which must be resolved prior to demolition of the existing structures on the property." Klimpel says there's no timetable for demolition and construction.

The developers bought several buildings and originally planned to start demolition before the end of 2016. In December city officials said demolition likely wouldn't start until March, but no work has been done at the site since.

