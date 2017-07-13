Heading to Dadeland Mall? New app reserves you a prime parking spot

For shoppers who might hit the mall more often if they could snag a parking spot by the door, a Miami startup has a solution.
Beginning Tuesday, MyPark, an app-based parking service used by malls and private and public garages, is partnering with Dadeland Mall for the debut of its on-demand self-parking service. With the app, shoppers willing to pony up a few bucks can book a prime parking spot when and where they need it.
Dadeland Mall has installed 30 reserved, numbered spaces in various locations, such as near the main entrance, the food court, CVS, Macy’s and the fashion wing. Luis Mayendia, CEO of the Miami-based MyPark, said the company hopes to expand the relationship as the results prove the value for customers and tenants at Simon Properties.
To save themselves from the endless circling or a long schlep to the entrance in the summertime rain, a shopper can reserve a prime space for $3 for up to two hours, and $3 an hour thereafter. Users of the app, available for iPhone and Android devices, choose their section (the best spot is selected automatically by default). Once users arrive at their reserved space, they tap a button on the app and a MyPark reservation unit blocking the space will lower to give them access. (No, you can’t scalp your coveted spot at holiday time). Retailers and restaurants can offer validated parking to their customers if they wish.
“We continually evolve to offer our customers more choices and enhance their experience,” said Maria Prado, general manager of Dadeland Mall.
While Dadeland Mall is MyPark’s first foray into Florida malls, MyPark is in use at a handful of other malls including Simon’s Lenox Square in Atlanta and Westfield Garden State Plaza, New Jersey’s largest mall. MyPark is also available at South Beach’s Pelican Garage and several office buildings.
Later this summer, MyPark (usemypark.com), founded in 2013, plans to expand into Puerto Rico, Mayendia said.
