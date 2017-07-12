Building where Sanders' wife was college president is sold

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., center right, and his wife Jane, left, walk through downtown in Philadelphia, during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. A Vermont building that housed a now-defunct college where Sen. Sanders' wife was president has been sold at auction. The Burlington Free Press reports People's United Bank took ownership of the former Burlington College property Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for $3.1 million. John Minchillo, File AP Photo