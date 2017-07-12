Fight flares in Arizona over tuition for young immigrants

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2011 file photo, Arizona State Sen. Russell Pearce, R-Mesa, left, prepares to address the media in Mesa, Ariz., after losing his recall election bid, as Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpiao, right, stands by his side. Pearce, Pearce, a former Arizona lawmaker known as the driving force behind most of the state's toughest immigration laws is moving to challenge the university system for temporarily allowing young immigrants protected from deportation to keep paying lower-cost in-state tuition. Pearce sent a letter Tuesday, July 11, 2017, to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich giving him 60 days to sue the Arizona Board of Regents over its decision on the tuition issue or threatened to take legal action himself. Matt York, File AP Photo