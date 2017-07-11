Business

July 11, 2017 10:29 PM

Dominion awarded final permit for transmission line project

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

An eastern Virginia county has awarded Dominion Energy the final permit it needs for a transmission line project that would cross the James River near Jamestown.

The James City County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 late Tuesday to approve a switching station along the Surry-Skiffes Creek transmission line, which has drawn opposition from preservation groups that say it will blight views in the historic area.

A portion of the line will cross the James lofted by 17 towers, some nearly 300 feet high.

Dominion says it's urgently needed to provide reliable electric service to the region. The company says it carefully considered where the line would cross the river to reduce impacts on views and the environment.

State and federal regulators have already granted the necessary approvals for the line itself.

