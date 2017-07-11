Business

July 11, 2017 12:12 AM

Coroner: Ohio wrong-way driver had alcohol, pot in system

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

A coroner's office says a driver killed when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Ohio and crashed into a tanker truck full of gasoline had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says 30-year-old Andrew T. Brunsman, of Centerville, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the April 30 crash.

Police have said Brunsman was driving the wrong way when he collided with the truck, which exploded. The truck driver suffered a dislocated shoulder in the accident.

The explosion sent smoke and flames into the air above downtown Dayton for hours, causing damage to pavement on the highway and a fire in the storm sewer system. No other injuries were reported

A third vehicle was damaged by debris from the crash.

