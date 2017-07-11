VC funding drops — but Chewy.com makes state look juicy

In the world of venture capital, South Florida may not light up the big numbers, but in one category of the latest quarterly venture report, it outshone the nation.
For exits, or sales of companies, South Florida and the state ranked No. 1 in the country. According to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor released on Tuesday, Florida logged four exits valued at $3.35 billion, doubling the total exit value of all other quarters combined since 2013. That’s all thanks to the $3.3 billion acquisition of Fort Lauderdale-based Chewy.com by PetSmart.
But the Chewy effect has yet to draw in increased incoming venture capital investment. During the second quarter of 2017, investors deployed $96.3 million to 29 startups in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area, according to the PitchBook-NVCA report. That’s down from $176 million in the first quarter, and up $10 million from a year ago.
The Miami area pulled in nearly half of the state’s VC total, according to the report. Statewide, investors poured $192.9 million in to 58 deals. SandPointe, a West Palm Beach-based financial services company, received a $23.5 million investment in the second quarter and was the top deal in the Miami metro area and in the state, according to the Pitchbook-NVCA report.
Still, it’s a tiny piece of the pie. During the second quarter of 2017, investors deployed $21.78 billion to 1,958 venture-backed companies, up 36 percent in dollar value over the first quarter, the report found.
Rounding out the top five deals in South Florida during the second quarter were Game Mine, a Delray Beach-based entertainment software company, receiving $20 million; Neocis, a Miami-based healthcare robotics company, receiving 15 million; Akyumen Technologies, an electrical equipment venture, receiving $10 million; and human analytics startup Kairos receiving $5.73 million, according to the report.
Find the report on www.pitchbook.com and www.nvca.org.
Comments