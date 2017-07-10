Citrix makes change at the top – once again

Citrix Systems said on Monday that Chief Executive Kirill Tatarinov has stepped down effective immediately and the board has named David Henshall, the company’s chief financial and operating officer, as its new CEO.
It is the Fort Lauderdale-based software company’s fourth CEO since 2015, when the publicly traded company began facing pressure from activist investors unhappy with its performance. In recent months, the company has explored a possible sale, according to news reports. Shares of Citrix fell 1.2 percent when the news was announced after the market closed.
Tatarinov had been CEO for a year and a half. Before that Robert Calderoni briefly held the job, after longtime CEO Mark Templeton stepped down in 2015.
Citrix also said Mark M. Coyle will be interim chief financial officer while a national search takes place.
Citrix makes workplace software that lets employees easily work from their own desktops or mobile devices.
“Moving forward, the board believes that accelerating our cloud transformation will position the company for even greater success in the years ahead, driving greater value for our shareholders. We now have the right team in place to execute on that vision,” said Calderoni, executive chairman of Citrix’s board, in a statement.
