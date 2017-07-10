Business

July 10, 2017 9:19 AM

Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices have stayed about the same in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 1.5 cents last week to $2.28 a gallon. The price in Maine went up nearly a penny, to $2.23 a gallon. In New Hampshire it went up slightly, to $2.19 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased 3.4 cents to $2.25 per gallon. That's a decrease of 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

