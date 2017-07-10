Apple to open new data center in Denmark

Business

Denmark says that Apple has decided to build a data center in the southwestern town Aabenraa, near Viborg, where it has another one already under construction.

The Danish Foreign Ministry says that both will use only renewable energy as a power source and "thereby contribute to Denmark achieving its renewable energy goals."

The ministry said Monday that with the latest investments from Apple, Facebook and Google's purchase of a land plot, the Scandinavian country is moving to becoming a major site for the world's biggest tech players. It is also among the top three countries in terms of environmental technologies, according to a Greenpeace report this year.

