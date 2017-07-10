Alabama twins earning Eagle Scout honor

In a Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, prospective Eagle Scout, Alex Moore, 17 at right, helps show fellow Boy Scout, Drew Lopacki, 13 left, how to drill nail starting holes in order to mount a shelf at Holy Spirit Catholic Social Services in Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Moore raised money to build shelves for Catholic Social Services to store all the clothes that are donated as part of his Eagle Scout Project. Alec and his twin brother MichaelMoore are member of Boy Scout Troop 7 based at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Tuscaloosa and both brothers are wrapping up their Eagle Scout projects. The Tuscaloosa News via AP Marie Walker