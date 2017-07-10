Business

German official to hold talks with Turkey on climate issue

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says an official will hold talks with Turkey next month on an issue delaying Ankara's ratification of the Paris accord against climate change.

At the Group of 20 summit, Turkey was among 19 powers reaffirming their commitment to the Paris agreement. However, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said Ankara wouldn't ratify it "as long as promises that were made to us aren't kept." He said French ex-President Francois Hollande had promised him Turkey wouldn't be treated as an industrialized country.

German Environment Ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said Monday the question is whether Turkey can get money from the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

He said Jochen Flasbarth, a deputy environment minister, will hold talks in August.

