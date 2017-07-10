UAE's main state oil company eyes partnerships, share float

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, an oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of a $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, the United Arab Emirates' main state oil company, is seeking to create joint ventures with international investors and is considering floating shares in some of its businesses in an effort to raise billions of dollars according to plans disclosed Monday, July 10, 2017, in an article in the Abu Dhabi-based state-linked daily The National. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo