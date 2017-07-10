Business

July 10, 2017 1:32 AM

Illinois treasurer to discuss potential ongoing fiscal peril

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-iks) will discuss potential financial peril facing the state despite a budget law taking effect last week.

The Democrat will have a news conference in Chicago Monday. His staff says he will discuss "the financial consequences and address the negative impact" facing Illinois if credit-rating agencies proceed with threatened downgrades.

Lawmakers enacted a $36 billion budget last week over vetoes by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. All three major bond houses had warned Illinois creditworthiness would be downgraded to "junk" status without a deal.

Two gave Illinois a reprieve because the plan includes a $5 billion increase in income taxes. But Moody's Investors Service indicated it might cut Illinois' grade regardless.

The first-term treasurer says he will also "identify specific ways" for avoiding another downgrade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

View More Video