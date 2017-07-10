Business

July 10, 2017 12:09 AM

Last day arrives for Wolf to act on $32B spending bill

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

It looks increasingly unlikely that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will have funding legislation on his desk before he must decide on a nearly $32 billion spending bill.

At midnight Monday, the spending bill becomes law without Wolf's signature. Before then, Wolf can sign it, veto it or strike out some of the spending. There was no agreement late Sunday night, the ninth day of a budget stalemate between Wolf and leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says the sides are about $200 million apart on a roughly $2.2 billion revenue package to patch up state government's tattered finances.

It'll lean heavily on borrowing, but Wolf is seeking more in tax increases to avoid another credit downgrade.

