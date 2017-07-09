These utility vehicles might not stop when you need them to stop. So, they’ve been recalled

Only about 4,000 Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger utility vehicles were sold. But Cub Cadet’s already heard about 80 cases of brake failure, a malfunction rate high enough to cause a recall of all 2016 Cub Cadet Challenger four-wheel drive utility vehicles.
Working brakes seem to be a problem for Cub Cadet’s Challenger models. Last year, 22 reports of a failed parking brake cable prompted a recall of the 2015 Cub Cadet Challenger CX500 and Challenger CX700 off-road utility vehicles.
As for this recall, Cub Cadet’s explanation in its U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notice is, “Air in the brake system can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystander.”
So, owners should pull in, turn off, get out and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service for a free repair. For the latter, call 1-888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Saturday or Sunday or go to the company's website for more information.
