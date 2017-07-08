Business

July 08, 2017 9:37 AM

S. Carolina lunch meat plant ammonia leak causes evacuation

The Associated Press
NEWBERRY, S.C.

Authorities say an ammonia leak at a lunch meat plant in South Carolina caused officials to evacuate all 200 employees.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said no one was injured in the leak early Saturday morning, which was isolated to a small part of the Louis Rich plant in Newberry.

Foster says the leak was contained and the ammonia cleared in less than two hours.

Foster said in a news release there was no danger to the neighborhood beside the plant.

Authorities say operations resumed at the plant shortly after the employees returned.

Ammonia gas irritates and burns the lungs and can be fatal. An ammonia leak killed nine people after a train crash at a mill in Graniteville in January 2005.

