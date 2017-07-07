Business

July 07, 2017 8:58 PM

Officials: Situation at Phoenix airport terminal now cleared

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Officials at Sky Harbor International Airport say a situation that closed parts of Terminal 4 has been resolved and they are working to resume normal operations.

Sections of the busy terminal were closed for more than an hour Friday evening as police checked out a suspicious item, reportedly near the baggage area.

Passengers were moved to the west side of the terminal as a precaution and all of the Terminal 4 ticket counters were closed but all TSA security checkpoints remained open.

Phoenix police didn't immediately release details about the suspicion item.

Airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says there could be minor flight delays Friday night and they are encouraging travelers to check their flight status with the airline.

Terminal 4 houses hub operations for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

View More Video