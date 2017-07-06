Marino, partners awarded another $23.2 million in failed condo project suit

An errant email blast that led to the collapse of a Plantation condo project backed by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino just got more expensive for the project’s former lender.
The mortgage lending arm of Wells Fargo has been ordered to pay $23.2 million in interest on top of $43.9 million in damages granted by a Broward County Circuit Court jury in March.
That brings the total damage award to $67 million in a lawsuit by an investor group that included Marino, Huizenga Holdings and the Maroone family.
Sun Sentinel
Comments