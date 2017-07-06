Warren Henry Auto Group is growing, now with a dealership in Key West

As part of its ongoing expansion, Miami-based car company Warren Henry Auto Group is opening a dealership in Key West.
Founded in 1976, the company recently acquired the former Duncan Auto Sales, at 1618 North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, and is opening the 18,000 square foot Keys Auto Center. The opening adds six more brands to the dealership’s existing portfolio of higher-end options: Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM.
Last year, Warren Henry Auto Group opened the first Lamborghini dealership in Broward County in Davie at 4645 Volunteer Road. The car group also recently opened a new Audi showroom in Gainesville. It has six stores total in South and North Florida, including Warren Henry Jaguar, Land Rover North Dade, Land Rover South Dade and Warren Henry Infiniti.
“We look forward to expanding our lifestyle brand and becoming ingrained in the Key West community,” said Erik Day, chief financial officer and partner at the Warren Henry Auto Group. The car group will be retaining the current 30 employees at its Keys location. It also plans to renovate the new facility, upgrade the technology and modernize the service department.
The company will relocate its headquarters to the SoLe Mia development in North Miami in late 2018.
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
