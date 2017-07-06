Interstate 95 moments like this are why Miami-Dade drivers pay the highest premiums in the state, according to a recent examination of car insurance rates.
Business

July 06, 2017 3:55 PM

We’re No. 1! Miami-Dade drivers pay most for car insurance

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Combine impatience, an inability to use turn signals consistently, an inability to drive in the rain at all and a rather opaque understanding of the “Stop” sign and guess which county has Florida’s highest insurance rates.

An analysis of rates by insurancequote.com tells us what we already knew: Miami-Dade pays the highest average rates in the state, $2,457, a fat 58.9 percent above the state average of $1,546 (which, by the way, is sixth nationally).

In Miami-Dade, Hialeah drivers pony up the most each year, $2,719 on average. Then comes Opa-Locka ($2,597); Miami ($2,497); Miami Gardens ($2,480) and Homestead ($2,314). Obviously, it pays — or saves — to live in areas of greater affluence.

Those who remember when our license plates bore the county of registration might remember seeing a disproportionate number of plates with “Alachua” rolling around South Florida. Insurancequote.com says Alachua drivers average the cheapest auto insurance, $1,177 per year.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

