China trade with North Korea up but imports off

In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, people attend the 20th Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair in which countries as Balarus, China, Cuba, Indonesia, Iran, Italy and Vietnam participate in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's hopes for China's help in dealing with North Korea and his recent tough talk on the matter, the two sides seem to be growing further apart as their approaches and concerns diverge. China shows no sign of caving in to U.S. pressure to tighten the screws on North Korea, while the North's recent missile tests have done little to rattle Beijing. China's bottom line continues to hold: no to any measures that might topple Kim Jong Un's hard-line communist regime. Jon Chol Jin AP Photo