July 06, 2017 1:30 AM

West Virginia man sentenced for having stolen mail

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Federal authorities say a 34-year-old Kanawha County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for possessing stolen mail.

Prosecutors say Jason Lee Spradling, of Pinch, has also been ordered to pay more than $4,400 in restitution.

He admitted stealing a box of checks from a mailbox in 2015 and trying to cash one of them.

Prosecutors say he also admitted that he was found with hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from the Elkview area.

The mail was found in a car he was driving.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office investigated.

