Transformers travel through canals to Massena hydro project

Three 15-foot (4.57-meter) high transformers are traveling through the New York State Canal System to a big hydropower project on the St. Lawrence River in Massena (muh-SEE'-nah).
Over the next few days, the equipment will pass through Amsterdam, Canajoharie (kan-uh-joh-HAYR'-ee), Utica (YOO'-tih-kuh), Rome, Sylvan Beach, Fulton and Oswego (ahs-WEE'-goh) before reaching Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
The transformers are the last of 13 being replaced by the New York Power Authority as part of a $36 million upgrade program that began in 2012 at the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project.
