Diplomats frustrated, confused by Trump administration

By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

America's diplomats are struggling to figure out what mission the Trump administration expects them to carry out, and they see the importance of their jobs waning as President Donald Trump seeks drastic cuts to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development budgets.

The results of a survey commissioned by the State Department find a high level of confusion and demoralization among the ranks of career diplomats and civil servants, who expressed concerns about their futures as well as the trajectory of American foreign policy.

The survey results were released to State Department and USAID employees in a 110-page report that was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. A copy of the report was obtained by The Associated Press shortly after it was distributed to employees Wednesday.

