Business

July 05, 2017 7:37 AM

Antitrust regulators sign off on Cabela's sale to Bass Pro

The Associated Press
SIDNEY, Neb.

Cabela's says federal regulators have ended their investigation into Bass Pro Shops' $4 billion deal to buy the Nebraska-based chain.

Cabela's said Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission signed off on the deal earlier this week.

Cabela's shareholders will vote on the deal, which would pay them $61.50 per share, next Tuesday.

In addition to selling Cabela's stores, website and catalog business to Bass Pro, the company plans to sell its credit card unit.

The deal is expected to close later this year. It's not clear how many of the roughly 2,000 jobs based in Cabela's hometown of Sidney, Nebraska, will remain afterward.

Privately held Bass Pro is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos