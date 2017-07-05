Business

July 05, 2017 3:00 AM

Laptop ban on flights to US lifted at Istanbul airport

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish media reports say a ban on carrying electronic devices on flights from Istanbul to the United States has been lifted.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday that passengers were allowed on board a New York-bound Turkish Airlines flight carrying their laptops and other devices.

Turkish officials had said Tuesday that the ban would be lifted after a delegation of U.S. security officials carried out inspections.

Last week, Turkey began using high-technology tomography devices to scan luggage at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport. It was not immediately clear what other security measures were taken.

The U.S. imposed the laptop ban in March on flights from Istanbul and nine other airports in the Middle East.

The ban has also been lifted at Abu Dhabi airport.

