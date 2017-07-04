Business

July 04, 2017 6:07 AM

UN says South Sudan gunmen seize 8 foreign, local workers

The Associated Press
JUBA, South Sudan

The United Nations says unknown gunmen seized eight foreign and local contractors outside a civilian protection site in South Sudan's capital before releasing them two days later.

The abduction highlights the insecurity in the East African nation as civil war moves well into its fourth year.

The U.N. mission in South Sudan says the employees of a private company contracted to a non-governmental organization were seized Friday in Juba while drilling for water and were released unharmed Sunday. Four of the eight employees were foreigners; the U.N. did not give their nationalities.

The U.N. says the release followed negotiations led by South Sudan's security services.

Violence has been escalating in and around the U.N. civilian protection sites, where more than 200,000 people have sought shelter from the fighting.

