Business

July 03, 2017 12:12 AM

NH awarded $3.2 million in community block grants

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A private-public partnership has awarded $3.2 million in community block grants to several New Hampshire communities for infrastructure and housing projects.

The funding from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority will be used to connect Derry housing development to the town wastewater system, construct more than 40 housing units in Exeter, renovate a child advocacy center in Belknap County and build a drug and alcohol treatment center in Bethlehem. Nearly $750,000 will go to other economic development projects throughout the state.

The finance authority, a statewide nonprofit public authority, has awarded more than $130 million in Community Development Grants since 2003.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos