Business

July 03, 2017 12:04 AM

State seeks input on data broker regulation

The Associated Press
MONPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials want to hear from the public on whether, or how, to regulate the data broker industry.

Lawmakers passed legislation last month requiring the attorney general and the Department of Financial Regulation to develop recommendations on an appropriate definition of the term "data broker", to what extend the industry should be regulated and how consumers can be protected. In general, data broking refers to collecting information from a variety of sources and then selling it to advertisers and others.

Officials are seeking public input at two meetings this month, on July 25 and July 26. Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 11.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos