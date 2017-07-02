Business

July 02, 2017 10:31 PM

China widens investor access as bond trading link launches

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Global investor access to China's financial markets is widening further with the launch of a bond trading link with Hong Kong.

Officials banged a gong and clinked glasses of champagne on Monday morning as they officially kicked off trading on the long awaited Bond Connect link.

It's the latest channel to link up financial markets in Hong Kong, a global financial center, and mainland China, where authorities are gradually lowering restrictions for overseas investors.

Initially, investors can get "northbound" access via Hong Kong financial institutions to mainland China's interbank bond market, the world's third largest at $9.4 trillion in value.

Officials say they're still exploring "southbound" access for mainland investors.

In 2014, Hong Kong launched a stock trading link launched with Shanghai, followed by one last year with Shenzhen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos