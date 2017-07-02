Congress is cool to Trump's proposal to end heating aid

In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo Richard Perkins, right, and Robert Maurais stand outside their home in Ogunquit, Maine. Politicians have been chipping away at funding for heating aid to low-income Americans for a decade. Now President Donald Trump has proposed ending it altogether, eliciting an outcry from low-income residents who depend on the program to stay warm. Perkins called the proposed elimination of heating aid “cruel.” Stephan Savoia AP Photo